SunContract (SNC) Tops One Day Volume of $366,172.00

SunContract (SNC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, SunContract has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $366,172.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.