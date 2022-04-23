Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Bryant McLarty Buys 44,148 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Rating) insider Bryant McLarty acquired 44,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$32,095.60 ($23,599.70).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Bryant McLarty 67,745 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock.

On Monday, March 7th, Bryant McLarty bought 100,000 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($77,205.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells structural health monitoring systems for the aviation industry in Australasia, the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers Comparitive Vacuum Monitoring sensors that measure the differential pressure between alternating channels containing air at a partial vacuum pressure and channels containing air at atmospheric channels in a simple manifold.

