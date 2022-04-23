StockNews.com Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

