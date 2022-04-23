StockNews.com Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.13.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,491,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

