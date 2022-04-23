StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

