StockNews.com Downgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Buy

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $32.30. 90,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

