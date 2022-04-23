StockNews.com Downgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.