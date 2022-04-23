StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

