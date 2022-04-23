StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

ONCS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.