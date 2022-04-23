Stephens Cuts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

CFB stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

