Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STEM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 3,686,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,968. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,121 shares of company stock worth $2,904,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

