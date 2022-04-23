StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.