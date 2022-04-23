Status Hits Market Cap of $218.49 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $218.49 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

