Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $141.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

