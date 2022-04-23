Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 515.40 ($6.71) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.68. The company has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,385.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.