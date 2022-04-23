Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will report $761.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.21 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

SPB stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 285,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.57. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.