SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Cut by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.84. 13,748,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,693,458. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.