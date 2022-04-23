SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

