SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.79% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

