SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4,155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,192,000.

SRLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 2,802,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

