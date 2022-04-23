Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.34.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. 3,978,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
