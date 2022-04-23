Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 49.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 58.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. 3,978,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

