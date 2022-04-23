Skylight Health Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLHGP)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SLHGP stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

