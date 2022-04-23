Skylight Health Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLHGP)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of SLHGP stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.