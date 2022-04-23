Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 5.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

