Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sigma Lithium.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $42,844,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 676,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,887. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

