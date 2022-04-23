Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

SHLS stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

