ShareRing (SHR) Price Tops $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

