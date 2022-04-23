SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.90

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 27396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Get SGS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.