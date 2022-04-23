ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

