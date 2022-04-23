SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.75 Million

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $261.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $171.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.10. 1,206,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.