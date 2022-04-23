SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,452. The firm has a market cap of $375.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $22.78.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

