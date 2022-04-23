Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Down 2.9%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.21 and last traded at $67.28. 1,456,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,139,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.