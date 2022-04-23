SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $373.00 to $378.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.43.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.63.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

