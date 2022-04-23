Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

