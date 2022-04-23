Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
