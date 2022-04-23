Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

SSL opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.58. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$211,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. Insiders have sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 in the last 90 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

