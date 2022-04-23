Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($40.23).

Salzgitter stock opened at €42.14 ($45.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

