Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SABR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.74 on Friday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

