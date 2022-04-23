RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.46 ($65.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTL shares. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($65.31) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($64.34) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($81.74).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

