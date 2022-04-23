RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 9.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 68,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,518,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

