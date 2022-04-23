Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,884 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $84,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CCMP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.70. 164,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

