Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.30% of Cohu worth $61,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

