Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.73% of Morningstar worth $107,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $9.23 on Friday, hitting $265.88. 104,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.00. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total transaction of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,332 shares of company stock worth $53,880,948. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

