Royce & Associates LP Has $98.56 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,262 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $98,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

