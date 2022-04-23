Royce & Associates LP Has $93.83 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,579 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $93,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.45. 77,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,040. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $276.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

