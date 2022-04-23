Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $70,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,423. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.