Royal Bank of Canada Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $118.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.98.

PayPal stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

