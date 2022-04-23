Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $19.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.46. 2,430,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,382. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.