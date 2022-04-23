Robust Token Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00031357 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $298,464.54 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.20 or 0.07389246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,807.73 or 0.99976021 BTC.

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

