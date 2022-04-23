RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 13,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 79,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.