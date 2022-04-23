RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 13,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 79,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
RIV Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.