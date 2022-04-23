Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 1.9%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,458.10 ($31.98) and last traded at GBX 2,487 ($32.36). 21,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 5,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,535 ($32.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,427.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,551.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

