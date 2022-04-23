RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

